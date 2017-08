TORONTO, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index edged slightly higher on Tuesday as gains for bank and fertilizer stocks offset losses for the shares of mining companies, while gold fell.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index closed up 2.88 points, or 0.02 percent, at 14,684.85. Five of the index's 10 main groups ended higher. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Dan Grebler)