CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises modestly with gold miners; oil weighs

TORONTO, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index moved slightly higher on Thursday as gold miners bucked bullion's fall after an August sell-off and investors cheered the expansion of Tim Hortons into Britain.

The coffee and doughnut chain's owner Restaurant Brands International Inc was among the most influential movers on the index, up 2.2 percent to C$63.73.

Gold miners also gained, even as the price of gold fell, after having lost significant ground over the course of August, with Barrick Gold adding 2.5 percent to C$22.84.

At 10:14 a.m. EDT (1414 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 51.04 points, or 0.35 percent, to 14,648.99.

The global gold mining sub-sector had lost some 20 percent of its value in August, while spot gold was down around 3 percent over the same period.

The energy group fell 0.5 percent as rising supply weighed on crude prices. The financials group slipped 0.3 percent.

Dollarama Inc rose 0.7 percent to C$97.57 after the dollar store operator reported a higher-than-expected profit.

Shares in Canadian Western Bank gained 1.8 percent to C$26.81 despite a drop in third-quarter earnings and a warning that lower crude prices will keep its oil and gas loan portfolio under strain in the energy-producing province of Alberta.

Shares in First Majestic Silver Corp declined 5.1 percent to C$15 after a hedge fund disclosed a short position in the stock.

The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 1.2 percent.

Both Potash Corp and Agrium Inc slipped after two days of gains tied to their announcement of talks to merge. Farmers plan to pressure regulators to protect their interests in any deal.

Potash Corp declined 0.8 percent to C$23.56 and Agrium slipped 1.3 percent to C$124.69.

Half of the index's 10 main groups were in positive territory.

Canadian manufacturing cooled in August to its lowest pace of growth in six months as new orders slowed, a survey of the sector showed.

Canada signed 56 deals with China worth more than C$1.2 billion ($915 million) during a visit to the country by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)