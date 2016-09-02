FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises with resource stocks, up 1.1 pct on week
Expedia CEO poised to take Uber job
Expedia CEO poised to take Uber job
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Spy malware hits India, Pakistan
Spy malware hits India, Pakistan
September 2, 2016 / 8:15 PM / a year ago

CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises with resource stocks, up 1.1 pct on week

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index jumped on Friday, lifted by mining and energy stocks as commodity prices were boosted by weaker-than-expected U.S. jobs data, helping the index to its strongest weekly gain since mid-July.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 111.79 points, or 0.76 percent, at 14,795.70. All 10 main sectors rose, with almost five gainers for every decliner. The index gained 1.1 percent over the week. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Leslie Adler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
