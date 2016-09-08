(Adds details on specific stocks, updates prices)
* TSX down 28.76 points, or 0.19 percent, at 14,767.99
* Nine of the TSX's 10 main groups fall
TORONTO, Sept 8 Canada's main stock index
slipped on Thursday as losses for materials and banking stocks
canceled out gains for energy companies as oil prices rose.
The heavyweight energy group climbed 0.6 percent, the only
one of 10 major sectors to gain.
At 10:18 a.m. EDT (1418 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's
S&P/TSX composite index was down 28.76 points, or 0.19
percent, at 14,767.99.
Among the most influential gainers was Enbridge Inc
, which rose 3.7 percent to C$58.52. The pipeline
company's stock has jumped about 12 percent since announcing a
major acquisition earlier this week.
Oil prices rose nearly 2 percent after U.S. industry data
showed a large drawdown in crude stocks, reflecting the impact
of an Atlantic storm.
The materials group, which includes precious and base metals
miners and fertilizer companies, fell 1.2 percent, while the
financials group slipped 0.4 percent.
Potash Corp fell 2.1 percent to C$22.29.
The value of Canadian building permits issued in July rose
by 0.8 percent from June, led by authorizations to construct
non-residential buildings, Statistics Canada said.
Royal Bank of Canada dropped 0.6 percent to C$80.89
and Toronto-Dominion Bank was also off 0.6 percent, at
C$58.16.
TD's CEO said on Wednesday that the bank is keen on
acquisition opportunities, especially in its home market of
Canada and in the United States.
CGI Group declined 2.4 percent to C$62.81 after the IT and
business process services company announced the retirement of
its CEO.
Industrials fell 0.5 percent, with Canadian Pacific Railway
Ltd down 1.3 percent at C$198.38 and Canadian National
Railway Co off 0.7 percent at C$83.36.
