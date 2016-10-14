(Adds details on specific stocks, sectors; updates prices)
TORONTO, Oct 14 Canada's main stock index rose
on Friday, led by energy and financial stocks as
stronger-than-expected Chinese inflation data supported global
equity markets.
At 10:22 a.m. EDT (1422 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's
S&P/TSX composite index was up 65.83 points, or 0.45
percent, to 14,709.54. It was on track for a 1 percent gain on
the week.
Eight of the index's 10 main groups were in positive
territory, with three advancers for every decliner.
Teck Resources Ltd rebounded 3.3 percent to
C$24.70 after falling on Thursday with weak Chinese data.
September producer prices in China unexpectedly rose for the
first time in nearly five years, while consumer inflation also
beat expectations, easing some concerns about the health of the
world's second-biggest economy.
The country's biggest banks and energy companies featured
among its most influential gainers, with Royal Bank of Canada
up 0.7 percent to C$83.15 and Suncor Energy Inc
advancing 0.8 percent to C$37.88.
The energy group climbed 0.6 percent, as U.S. oil prices
made slight gains.
The financials group gained 0.6 percent, helped by
better-than-expected results from two U.S. banks, while
industrials rose 0.7 percent.
The materials group, which includes precious and base metals
miners and fertilizer companies, lost 0.4 percent, as gold
prices fell and copper prices hit a one-month low.
Goldcorp Inc declined 1.9 percent to C$19.03 and
Kinross Gold Corp fell 2 percent to C$4.86.
Sales of existing Canadian homes rose 0.8 percent in
September from August, a report from the Canadian Real Estate
Association showed on Friday.
A proposed free trade agreement between Canada and the
European Union is at risk after a Belgian region voted against
it.
(Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)