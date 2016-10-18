CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises with energy stocks, miners after data

(Adds details on specific stocks, updates prices)

* TSX up 86.05 points, or 0.59 percent, at 14,682.57

* Nine of the TSX's 10 main groups move higher

TORONTO, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index rose on Tuesday, led by gains for natural resource stocks in a broad rally after strong manufacturing data presented further evidence of a third-quarter economic rebound.

Teck Resources advanced 3.6 percent to C$26.49, touching its highest since mid-2014, after several banks upped their price targets and outlooks for the stock on Monday.

The most influential gainers on the index also included Barrick Gold Corp, up 2.5 percent to C$21.39, and pipeline company TransCanada Corp, which advanced 1.2 percent to C$61.86.

At 10:56 a.m. EDT (1456 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 86.05 points, or 0.59 percent, at 14,682.57. Advancers outnumbered decliners by almost 5-to-1.

Nine of the index's 10 main groups were in positive territory, with only consumer discretionary stocks lagging.

Amaya Inc fell 7 percent to C$18.91 after the online gambling company said it had abandoned merger talks with Britain's William Hill.

Canadian manufacturing sales in August jumped much more than expected on widespread strength, reinforcing expectations that broad economic growth rebounded in the third quarter.

The energy group climbed 0.7 percent, even as oil prices moved sideways.

The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 1.4 percent.

OceanaGold Corp's Toronto-listed stock advanced 6.6 percent to C$4.03 after the Australian miner provided an update on its Philippines operations.

The financials group gained 0.5 percent and industrials rose 0.3 percent.