(Adds details on stocks, updates prices)
* TSX down 4.99 points, or 0.03 percent, to 14,918.02
* Seven of TSX's 10 main groups lower
TORONTO, Oct 25 Canada's main stock index was
barely lower in morning trade on Tuesday as gains in resources
stocks were offset by falls among financial and telecom names.
The materials group, which includes precious and base metals
miners and fertilizer companies, added 0.9 percent, while the
energy sector climbed 0.3 percent.
At 10:33 a.m. EDT (1433 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's
S&P/TSX composite index was down 4.99 points, or 0.03
percent, to 14,918.02. Seven of the index's 10 main groups were
lower.
Auto parts maker Magna International Inc declined 1 percent
to C$54.27. Telecom companies also weighed, with Rogers
Communications Inc down 0.9 percent to C$53.38 and BCE
Inc off 0.4 percent to C$60.90.
Rogers last week parted ways with its chief executive.
The heavyweight financials group slipped 0.2 percent, with
insurer Manulife Financial Corp down 0.6 percent at
C$19.51.
The most influential gainers on the index included Suncor
Energy Inc, which rose 0.4 percent to C$39.49, and Teck
Resources Ltd, which advanced 3.4 percent to C$28.40.
Teck's stock has recovered from a low of C$3.65 hit in
January on a mix of cost-cutting and higher prices for its
commodities.
Copper prices advanced 2.2 percent on the day to
$4,738.5 a tonne.
Shares in BlackBerry Ltd rose 0.9 percent to C$9.73
after the technology company launched its third Android-based
phone, opting to price it cheaper than competing products.
West Fraser Timber Co Ltd advanced 8.9 percent to
C$42.82 after the lumber company posted strong earnings after
the bell on Monday.
Precision Drilling Corp advanced 4.7 percent to
C$6.69 after several analysts upgraded their views on the stock.
Wallonia premier Paul Magnette said the Belgian region was
not opposed to a planned European Union-Canada free trade deal
in itself but that an arbitration scheme needed to be dropped
and public services protected.
All 28 EU governments support the Comprehensive Economic and
Trade Agreement (CETA), but Belgium cannot give assent without
backing from five sub-federal administrations. French-speaking
Wallonia has steadfastly opposed it.
(Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Paul Simao)