* TSX falls 16.81 points, or 0.11 percent, to 14,635.64
* Seven of the TSX's 10 main groups move lower
TORONTO Nov 8 Canada's main stock index slipped
on Tuesday as a fall in oil prices weighed on energy stocks and
investors braced for the outcome of one of the most contentious
U.S. presidential elections in history.
Meanwhile, Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc
slumped 20.2 percent to C$20.37 after the drugmaker cut
guidance for the year and warned that 2017 could be even more
challenging as some products face new competition.
At 10:21 a.m. EDT (1521 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's
S&P/TSX composite index was down 16.81 points, or 0.11
percent, at 14,635.64. Seven of the index's 10 main groups were
in negative territory.
The index posted its biggest gain in nearly three weeks on
Monday, helped after the FBI announced on Sunday that it had not
changed its conclusion that Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton
should not be charged over her use of a private email server.
Clinton, seen by investors as offering greater certainty and
stability, has a 90 percent chance of defeating Republican
nominee Donald Trump, according to the final Reuters/Ipsos
States of the Nation poll released on Monday.
On Tuesday, the energy group retreated 0.6 percent as oil
prices eased, with Canadian Natural Resources Ltd
falling 0.9 percent to C$40.26 and Suncor Energy Inc
shedding 0.5 percent to C$39.90.
Industrials fell 0.4 percent, with Canadian Pacific Railway
Ltd down 1.4 percent to C$189.14 and Canadian National
Railway Co declining 0.8 percent to C$84.23.
The financials group slipped 0.2 percent.
The materials group, which includes precious and base metals
miners and fertilizer companies, bucked the broader trend by
rising 1.4 percent.
Gold futures were up 0.4 percent to $1,283.5 an
ounce, while copper prices advanced 2.6 percent to
$5,230 a tonne.
U.S. crude prices were down 0.7 percent to $44.59 a
barrel, while Brent lost 0.7 percent to $45.81.
The value of Canadian building permits fell by the most in
eight months in September, driven by a decline in construction
intentions for commercial buildings, though residential plans
rose, data from Statistics Canada showed on Tuesday.
(Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Paul Simao)