CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises as banks gain; gold miners weigh

* TSX up 41.65 points, or 0.27 percent, at 15,238.83

* Gain followed sharpest fall in a month on Wednesday

TORONTO, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index rose on Thursday, helped by broad gains for financial stocks a day after the U.S. Federal Reserve hiked interest rates and struck a hawkish note on further increases, a move which weighed on Canadian gold miners.

Energy stocks also gained despite a pullback in oil prices caused in part by a surging U.S. dollar, while Bombardier surged 3.7 percent to C$1.98 after saying growth in its rail business and the ramp-up of the C Series aircraft program should help boost full-year consolidated revenue in 2017 by a low single-digit percentage..

At 10:09 a.m. EDT (1509 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 41.65 points, or 0.27 percent, at 15,238.83. It had its sharpest fall in a month in the prior session.

A string of gold miners topped the list of the index's most influential weights, with Barrick Gold Corp falling 3.7 percent to C$18.81 and Yamana Gold Inc down 6.4 percent at C$3.49.

Gold prices hit their lowest level since early February as the Fed's policy statement pushed U.S. bond yields up, lifting the opportunity cost of holding the non-yielding precious metal.

The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 1.8 percent.

The financials group gained 0.8 percent. Higher bond yields reduce the value of insurance companies' liabilities and increase net interest margins of banks.

Royal Bank of Canada rose 1.1 percent to C$91.69 and Toronto-Dominion Bank added 1.3 percent to C$66.59.

Insurers also rose, with Manulife Financial Corp up 1.9 percent to C$24.83 and Sun Life Financial notching a 2 percent gain to C$52.24.

Supermarket owner Empire Co Ltd fell 12.4 percent to C$16.39 after reporting a sharp miss on quarterly profit as same-store sales fell.

Athabasca Oil Corp advanced 16.2 percent to C$1.65 after the Calgary-based company agreed to buy Norwegian oil company Statoil ASA's Canadian oil sands assets in a deal worth up to C$832 million.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd advanced 0.4 percent to C$44.93 after modestly increasing its 2017 capital budget and saying production should rise by 6 percent.

Overall, the energy group climbed 0.5 percent.

Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc fell 5.8 percent to C$17.70. Morgan Stanley downgraded the stock to equal-weight from overweight.

Canadian manufacturing sales unexpectedly fell 0.8 percent in October from September on widespread weakness, indicating fourth-quarter growth could be sluggish, Statistics Canada data showed on Thursday. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Paul Simao)