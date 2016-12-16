FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
CANADA STOCKS-TSX gains as higher oil, steady gold help resource stocks
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Republicans rebuke Trump over government shutdown threat
Politics
Republicans rebuke Trump over government shutdown threat
Canada frets over possible huge surge in asylum-seekers
Canada
Canada frets over possible huge surge in asylum-seekers
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
Technology
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 16, 2016 / 3:27 PM / 8 months ago

CANADA STOCKS-TSX gains as higher oil, steady gold help resource stocks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds details on specific stocks, sectors; updates prices)

* TSX up 68.13 points, or 0.45 percent, to 15,286.44

* Index heading for slight decline on week

TORONTO, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index rose on Friday as higher oil prices helped heavyweight energy stocks lead broad gains and gold miners recovered as the price of the precious metal steadied.

There were five advancing stocks for every decliner, with the most influential gainers including major energy producers Canadian Natural Resources Ltd, which rose 1 percent to C$44.63, and Suncor Energy Inc, up 0.9 percent to C$44.17.

Oil rose, edging closer to new 17-month highs as producers showed signs of adhering to a global deal to reduce output.

At 10:07 a.m. EDT (1507 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 68.13 points, or 0.45 percent, to 15,286.44. The index is headed for a slight slip on the week after notching a 1.7 percent in the prior week.

Bombardier Inc jumped 3.3 percent to C$2.02. The plane and train maker said it is still seeking funds from the Canadian government despite improved liquidity, as the company assured investors it is prepared to deal with the cost of value guarantees for older jets.

Industrials added 0.8 percent, as big railway stocks also gained. Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd advanced 1.2 percent to C$196.41 and rival Canadian National Railway Co was up 0.5 percent to C$89.99.

The energy group climbed 0.7 percent, while the financials group, which accounts for more than a third of the index's weight, gained 0.2 percent.

The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 0.4 percent.

U.S. crude prices were up 0.9 percent to $51.36 a barrel, while Brent added 1.2 percent to $54.68.

Gold futures rose 0.3 percent to $1,131.4 an ounce while copper prices declined 1.0 percent to $5,674 a tonne. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.