8 months ago
CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises, buoyed by resource and energy gains
#Market News
December 28, 2016 / 3:48 PM / 8 months ago

CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises, buoyed by resource and energy gains

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* TSX up 79.65 points, or 0.52 percent, to 15,407.8

* Five of the TSX's 10 main groups were up

TORONTO, Dec 28 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index rose in morning trading on Wednesday, mirroring global stock market gains, as resource and energy stocks helped lead the market higher.

Trading, which resumed after a long Christmas break, is expected to be lighter than usual, however, due to the holiday shortened work week.

The most influential movers on the index included Barrick Gold, which rose 2.6 percent to C$20.21, and Potash Corp, which advanced 2.3 percent to C$24.95.

The overall materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 2.8 percent.

Canadian National Railway was also a key market mover, advancing 1.2 percent to C$92.62. Industrials rose 0.2 percent.

At 10:26 AM ET (1526 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index rose 79.65 points, or 0.52 percent, to 15,407.8.

Of the index's 10 main groups, half were in positive territory.

Energy stocks climbed 0.8 percent, bolstered in part by crude prices that remained near 2015 highs. U.S. crude prices were up 0.4 percent to $54.1 a barrel, while Brent crude added 0.5 percent to $56.38.

The influential Royal Bank of Canada rose 0.4 percent to C$92.08, which helped give the financials a 0.2 percent lift.

Financials, energy and materials combined make up two-thirds of the index's weight.

Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the TSX by 174 to 69, for a 2.52-to-1 ratio on the upside.

The index was posting 6 new 52-week highs and no new lows. (Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

