8 months ago
CANADA STOCKS-TSX slips modestly in broad retreat
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Shock Tactics
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Globalization's castaways haunt central bankers
Economy
Globalization's castaways haunt central bankers
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
Technology
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
#Market News
December 30, 2016 / 3:55 PM / 8 months ago

CANADA STOCKS-TSX slips modestly in broad retreat

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* TSX down 39.42 points, or 0.26 percent, to 15,382.7

* Nine of the TSX's 10 main groups were down

TORONTO, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index dipped on Friday as resource and financial stocks led broad but modest declines in the final trading day of the year.

Enbridge Inc was the most influential decliner on the index, falling 1.0 percent to C$56.52. The overall energy group remain little changed, down less than 0.1 percent.

Toronto Dominion Bank and Canadian National Railway Co also were top movers, with TD Bank declining 0.3 percent to C$66.55 and CN Rail slipping 0.6 percent to C$91.29.

Financials eased 0.1 percent, while industrial stocks fell 0.3 percent.

At 10:40 a.m. ET (1540 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index fell 39.42 points, or 0.26 percent, to 15,382.70.

Of the index's 10 main groups, all but healthcare, which was up 2.8 percent, fell.

The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 0.6 percent. Barrick Gold Corp shares fell 0.9 percent to C$21.93.

In the previous session, a rally in gold mining stocks helped push the TSX to its highest level since April 2015.

Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the TSX by 163 to 77, for a 2.12-to-1 ratio on the downside.

The index was posting three new 52-week highs and no new lows. (Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Bill Trott)

