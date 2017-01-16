FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
January 16, 2017 / 12:47 PM / 7 months ago

CANADA STOCKS-Futures lower as oil prices slip

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 16 (Reuters) - Stock futures pointed to a lower opening for Canada's main stock index on Monday as oil prices slipped, pressured by doubts that large oil producers will reduce production.

March futures on the S&P TSX index were down 0.33 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET (1215 GMT).

Canada's main stock index rose on Friday as higher bond yields and solid U.S. bank earnings helped boost the index's heavyweight financials sector.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were down 0.22 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were down 0.23 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were down 0.26 percent. (Morning News Call newsletter link.reuters.com/nex49s; The Day Ahead newsletter link.reuters.com/mex49s)

TOP STORIES

Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.

COMMODITIES

Gold futures : $1,203.3 per ounce; +0.59 pct

US crude : $52.5 per barrel; -0.23 pct

Brent crude : $55.32 ; -0.23 pct

LME 3-month copper : $5,885.00 per tonne; -0.41 pct

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Hudbay Minerals Inc : NBF raises to "outperform" from "sector perform"

Sun Life Financial Inc : Canaccord Genuity raises to "buy" from "hold"

FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:

TSX market report

Canadian dollar and bonds report

Reuters global stocks poll for Canada

Canadian markets directory ($1= C$1.31) (Reporting by Pradip Kakoti in Bengaluru; Editing by James Dalgleish)

