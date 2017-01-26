FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
CANADA STOCKS-TSX edges lower as materials stocks weigh, earnings in focus
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
Along the path of totality
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
Commentary
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 26, 2017 / 4:12 PM / 7 months ago

CANADA STOCKS-TSX edges lower as materials stocks weigh, earnings in focus

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* TSX down 17.57 points, or 0.11 percent, to 15,626.27

* Six of the TSX's 10 main groups rise

TORONTO, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index edged lower on Thursday but stayed close to its all-time high as a retreat among materials stocks weighed and investors reacted to a string of earnings reports.

The most influential movers on the index included cable and wireless company Rogers Communications Inc, which rose 3.7 percent to C$54.52 after reporting better-than-expected adjusted profit on solid wireless growth.

Methanex Corp jumped 5.5 percent to C$64.71 after the methanol supplier posted a sharp jump in profit.

Still, the materials group that includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies lost 1.4 percent as gold miners fell with bullion prices sliding to a two-week low.

Potash Corp declined 2.3 percent to C$25.37 after it forecast a less profitable year than analysts expected, and reported a surprisingly big drop in profit as a deep slump continued in the oversupplied fertilizer sector.

Agrium Inc, with whom Potash Corp plans to merge, fell 2 percent to C$140.27.

At 11:08 a.m. ET (1608 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 17.57 points, or 0.11 percent, to 15,626.27.

TransCanada Corp pulled back after hitting all-time highs in the wake of U.S. President Donald Trump's move to get its Keystone XL pipeline back on track earlier this week. It was last down 1.7 percent at C$63.35.

The energy group climbed 0.3 percent, as oil prices rose.

Altagas Ltd fell 5.8 percent to C$31.4 after the energy infrastructure company said it would buy U.S.-based WGL Holdings Inc in an C$8.4 billion ($6.42 billion) deal.

Six of the index's 10 main groups were in positive territory, although decliners slightly outnumbered gainers overall. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by James Dalgleish)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.