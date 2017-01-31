CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls to a one-month low as financials slide

(Adds details on stocks and sectors throughout and updates prices)

* TSX down 82.63 points, or 0.54 percent, at 15,322.49

* Eight of the TSX's 10 main groups were lower

TORONTO, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index fell to a one-month low on Tuesday as heavyweight financial shares lost ground, while gold mining stocks rose as the price of gold benefited from nervous financial markets.

Global stocks were pressured by widespread protests against U.S. President Donald Trump's stringent curbs on travel to the United States.

At 10:51 a.m. ET (1551 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index fell 82.63 points, or 0.54 percent, to 15,322.49. It touched its lowest since Dec. 30 at 15,317.93.

For the month, it was still on track to rise 0.2 percent.

Financials fell 0.9 percent, with Royal Bank of Canada down nearly 1 percent at C$93.14.

The sector has benefited recently from a move higher in bond yields that reduce the value of insurance companies' liabilities and increase net interest margins of banks.

But bond yields eased after U.S. consumer confidence fell in January and as investors awaited an interest rate decision on Wednesday from the U.S. Federal Reserve.

Imperial Oil Ltd, majority owned by Exxon Mobil Corp, reported a sharp rise in fourth-quarter profit, helped by a gain from the sale of its service stations.

Still, its shares fell 0.4 percent and the overall energy group dipped 0.1 percent even as oil prices rose.

On Monday, the energy group hit its lowest in more than two months. It got a boost last week from revived prospects for the Keystone XL pipeline, but investors have been worried about a potential U.S. border adjustment tax.

U.S. crude prices were up 1.6 percent at $53.48 a barrel after news OPEC oil production has fallen sharply this month.

Eight of the index's 10 main groups were lower. Industrials fell 0.7 percent as railroad stocks declined and the consumer staples group declined 0.9 percent.

The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 1.3 percent as copper climbed on concern over potential supply disruptions in Chile and a weakening U.S. dollar and gold rallied to its highest in nearly a week on safe-haven demand.

Copper prices advanced 2.0 percent to $5,937 a tonne and gold futures rose 1.6 percent to $1,211.9 an ounce, while mining company Silver Wheaton Corp gained 4.2 percent to C$29.01.

Canada's economy grew 0.4 percent in November from October, slightly more than expected, data from Statistics Canada showed. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by David Gregorio)