By Alastair Sharp
TORONTO, April 11 Canada's benchmark stock index
ended barely lower on Tuesday as financial stocks weighed, while
a flight to safety helped gold miners and shares of Bombardier
Inc jumped on reports it was discussing a merger of
rail operations with Siemens.
Gold prices jumped to a fresh five-month high and bond
yields fell with geopolitical worries about North Korea, the
Middle East and the looming French election spurring investors
to seek assets seen as havens from risk.
"In broad strokes it's a flight-to-safety day in both Canada
and the U.S.," said Luciano Orengo, portfolio manager at
Manulife Asset Management.
Barrick Gold Corp advanced 3.1 percent to C$26.79
and Goldcorp Inc rose 2.7 percent to C$20.44.
The materials group, which includes precious and base metals
miners and fertilizer companies, added 1.7 percent.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
ended down 3.68 points, or 0.02 percent, at 15,727.11.
Half of its 10 main sectors fell, with the heavyweight
financial sector off 0.4 percent as U.S. 30-year bond yields
touched three-month lows. Bank of Montreal ended down
1.1 percent at C$98.80.
"In order to see financials get going again you're going to
have to see yields move back up," Orengo said.
Bombardier shares gained 4.5 percent to C$2.32. The Canadian
plane and train maker is in talks with Germany's Siemens
to combine their rail operations, two people close to
the matter told Reuters, a move that could strengthen their hand
against Chinese state-backed market leader CRRC Corp.
Energy stocks slipped despite oil prices turning positive on
reports that Saudi Arabia has told OPEC officials it wants to
continue output cuts for an additional six months.
Pipeline company Enbridge Inc declined 1.3 percent to
C$56.26 and Suncor Energy declined 0.8 percent to C$41.47.
"We're bullish energy," Orengo said. "I don't expect oil
prices to go gangbusters from here, but you could get a rally to
$58 or so before you see more concerns about more supply coming
from the U.S."
U.S. oil futures settled up at $53.40 a barrel and later
extended those gains after data showed a surprise draw in U.S.
crude inventories.
