* TSX down 20.96 points, or 0.13 percent, at 15,706.15
* Seven of the TSX's 10 main groups fall
* BlackBerry jumps 17 pct after arbitration win
TORONTO, April 12 Canada's main stock index
slipped in morning trade on Wednesday, as losses for its
heavyweight financial and natural resource sectors offset a
sharp boost in BlackBerry Ltd shares after it won an arbitration
ruling against chipmaker Qualcomm Inc.
BlackBerry surged 17.2 percent to C$12.04, its
highest level since January 2016, after Qualcomm was ordered to
repay it $814.9 million in royalty payments.
Shaw Communications Inc also gained, up 4.2
percent to C$28.60 after reporting a jump in revenue driven by
the addition of more wireless customers.
But at 9:39 a.m. ET (1339 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's
S&P/TSX composite index was down 20.96 points, or 0.13
percent, at 15,706.15, as seven of its 10 main groups were in
negative territory.
Decliners were outnumbering advancers by 1.8-to-1.
The financials group slipped 0.3 percent, as investors
braced for U.S. bank earnings season. Royal Bank of Canada
declined 0.4 percent to C$96.45 and Bank of Nova Scotia
slipped 0.3 percent to C$77.23.
Gold prices settled after hitting a five-month peak in the
prior session and copper fell, while oil prices were marginally
higher.
The materials group, which includes precious and base metals
miners and fertilizer companies, lost 0.4 percent.
Canada's index is heavily weighted with banks, oil and gas
companies and miners.
The energy group retreated 0.1 percent, even as Brent oil
prices rose for an eighth straight session.
Suncor Energy Inc lost 0.3 percent to C$41.365.
Cenovus Energy Inc was down 0.3 percent at C$14.67. The
company's chief executive said on Tuesday that Cenovus will do
more hedging after its acquisition of ConocoPhillips
assets as he mounted a charm offensive on investors who balked
at the deal.
(Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)