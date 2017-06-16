TORONTO, June 16 Canada's main stock index fell on Friday, dragged lower by heavyweight financial stocks, while consumer staples stock including Loblaw Companies Ltd fell sharply following news that Amazon.com Inc is buying Whole Foods Markets Inc.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index fell 56.61 points, or 0.37 percent, to 15,103.81. Nine of the index's 10 main groups were in negative territory. (Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)