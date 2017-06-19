* TSX up 103.63 points, or 0.68 percent, at 15,296.17
OTTAWA, June 19 Canada's main stock index was
lifted by shares of financial firms on Monday, while energy
companies got a boost as oil prices steadied after coming under
pressure over the past month.
Royal Bank of Canada was the biggest gainer on the
index, up 1.0 percent at C$94.47, followed by Toronto-Dominion
Bank, which advanced 1.0 percent to C$65.7. The
financials group gained 1.0 percent.
The energy group, which accounts for about 30
percent of the index, climbed 0.2 percent as U.S. crude
prices rose 0.3 percent to $44.86 a barrel.
Shares of Suncor Energy advanced 0.4 percent to
C$39.425, while Canadian Natural Resources rose 0.3
percent to C$37.4.
U.S. activist investor Land & Buildings Investment
Management LLC urged the management of Saks Fifth Avenue owner
Hudson's Bay Co to explore strategic options, including
going private.
The news sent shares of Hudson's Bay up 14.9 percent to
C$10.20 and helped boost the consumer discretionary sector
by 1.3 percent.
In mid-morning trade, the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX
composite index was up 103.63 points, or 0.68 percent,
at 15,296.17, with all of the index's 10 main groups in positive
territory.
Among individual stocks, Valeant Pharmaceuticals
International Inc rose 4.8 percent to C$17.6 after
activist investor and hedge fund manager John Paulson joined the
company's board.
Shares of Bombardier advanced 2.0 percent to
C$2.52 after the company said it had received seven more orders
for its Q400 aircraft from Philippine Airlines.
Gold miners were the main laggards, with the subindex
retreating 0.2 percent as the commodity hit a
four-week low following hawkish comments from a top U.S. Federal
Reserve official.
Agnico Eagle Mines declined 0.9 percent to C$61.42,
while Kinross Gold was down 0.6 percent at C$5.38.
Overall, advancing stocks outnumbered declining ones on the
TSX by 172 to 69, for a 2.49-to-1 ratio on the upside.
(Reporting by Leah Schnurr; Editing by Bernadette Baum)