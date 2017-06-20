* TSX falls 116.44 points, or 0.76 pct, to 15,149.60
* Energy drops 2.2 pct, hits 14-month low
* Cenovus slumps to C$9.44, touches record low of C$9.11
* Nine of the TSX's 10 main groups decline
By Solarina Ho
TORONTO, June 20 Canada's benchmark stock index
closed sharply lower on Tuesday as energy shares dived alongside
oil prices, while Cenovus Energy Inc tumbled after the
company said its chief executive was stepping down.
Cenovus said it would replace Chief Executive Brian
Ferguson, who championed an unpopular purchase of western
Canadian oil sands assets, but did not name a successor, sending
its shares down 8.2 percent to close at C$9.44. Earlier in the
session, shares touched a record low of C$9.11.
The overall energy group fell 2.2 percent, paring some of
its earlier losses, but still hitting its lowest since April
2016. Oil and gas company shares fell as crude prices slumped
following news of increases in supply by several key producers.
U.S. crude prices, which traded around nine-month
lows, were down 2.2 percent to $43.34 a barrel after falling
more than 3 percent earlier in the session.
"There's no apparent relief in terms of (OPEC) cooperation
and production cutback," said Michael Sprung, president at
Sprung Investment Management Inc. Sprung said an increase in
consumption during the summer driving months would hopefully
curtail inventory builds.
Enbridge Inc fell 2 percent to C$50.06, while
Suncor Energy fell 2.3 percent to C$38.11.
Bank shares, which had rallied on Monday, also lost ground.
Royal Bank of Canada fell 0.6 percent to C$93.76, while
the overall financial services group fell 0.5 percent.
"Financials - they are stronger then the markets are giving
them credit for," said Sprung, adding that concerns remained
about the housing sector.
Shares of Home Capital Group Inc climbed 4.3
percent to C$15.42 after the alternative lender said it would
sell a portfolio of commercial mortgage assets valued at C$1.2
billion to private equity firm KingSett Capital.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
fell 116.44 points, or 0.76 percent, to 15,149.60.
Nine of the index's 10 main groups were lower. Industrials
fell 0.7 percent as railroad stocks lost ground, while the
materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners
and fertilizer companies, declined 0.5 percent.
Gold futures fell 0.2 percent to $1,241.5 an ounce as
the U.S. dollar climbed and copper prices declined 1.0
percent to $5,668 a tonne.
Healthcare also fell sharply, retreating 1 percent.
Canadian wholesale trade rose more than expected in April,
led by the machinery industry, data from Statistics Canada
showed. The 1.0 percent increase topped economists' estimates
for a gain of 0.5 percent.
(Editing by Peter Cooney)