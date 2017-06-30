(Adds details, updates prices)

TORONTO, June 30 Canada's main stock index fell in morning trade on Friday and was heading for a 1.4 percent decline in June, as investors retreated from heavyweight financial and natural resource stocks.

The most influential movers on the index were its biggest banks and insurers, with Royal Bank of Canada down 0.6 percent to C$94.09 and Manulife Financial Corp off 1.1 percent to C$24.22.

The financials group, which accounts for one third of the index's weight, lost 0.6 percent.

Exploration stage uranium company Nexgen Energy Ltd advanced 7.6 percent to C$2.84 after saying it had secured $110 million in financing.

But larger uranium producer Cameco Corp fell 4.7 percent to C$11.69. Bank of America analysts wrote in a note that oversupply in the uranium market would likely weigh on Cameco's stock for several years.

The broader energy group retreated 0.5 percent, with Canadian Natural Resources Ltd falling 0.8 percent to C$37.79 and Encana Corp down 1.6 percent to C$11.21.

At 10:08 a.m. ET (1408 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 73.95 points, or 0.49 percent, at 15,139.47.

The index is set to notch a 1.4 percent fall in June, and a 1.2 percent decline on the week.

Industrials fell 0.4 percent while the materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 0.6 percent.

All 10 of the index's 10 main groups were in negative territory, with three declining stocks for every gainer.

The Canadian stock market will be closed on Monday for Canada Day.

Canada's economy grew by 0.2 percent in April on widespread strength, Statistics Canada said on Friday, indicating a solid start to the second quarter as the Bank of Canada mulls a hike in interest rates next month.

The increase - which matched the forecast of analysts in a Reuters poll - marked the sixth consecutive month of growth after a long slump caused when oil prices crashed in 2014.

(Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Nick Zieminski)