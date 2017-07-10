BRIEF-Newleaf Symbiotics says raised $23.8 million in equity financing
* says it has raised $23.8 million in equity financing from total offering amount of $30.0 million - sec filing Source text for Eikon: [ID: http://bit.ly/2v3AY7e
TORONTO, July 10 Canada's main stock index opened lower on Monday to trade around seven-month lows as heavyweight financial and energy shares led declines.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index fell 19.21 points, or 0.13 percent, to 15,007.95. Half of its 10 key sectors retreated. (Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)
* says it has raised $23.8 million in equity financing from total offering amount of $30.0 million - sec filing Source text for Eikon: [ID: http://bit.ly/2v3AY7e
JERUSALEM, July 10 The Bank of Israel left its benchmark interest rate at 0.1 percent for a 27th time since February 2015 on Monday, citing low inflation and solid economic growth and expressing no rush to start raising interest rates.