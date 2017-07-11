* TSX down 40.16 points, or 0.27 percent, at 15,065.12
* Six of 10 main groups in negative territory
TORONTO/OTTAWA, July 11 Canada's main stock
index was little changed on Tuesday as lower commodity prices
weighed on resource shares, while the heavyweight financials
group also lost ground.
Gold producers slipped 0.8 percent as gold futures
fell 0.3 percent to $1,209 an ounce with markets
anticipating tighter U.S. monetary policy.
Barrick Gold fell 0.8 percent to C$20.2 and Agnico
Eagle Mines was down 0.7 percent at C$56.95.
The resource sector was down 0.5 percent, with
Potash Corp down 1 percent at C$21.91.
Toronto Dominion Bank was among the biggest drags on
the index, down 0.4 percent at C$65.06, while Bank of Nova
Scotia fell 0.7 percent to C$56.95.
The financials group, which accounts for about 30
percent of the index, slipped 0.2 percent.
In mid-morning trade, the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX
composite index was down 40.16 points, or 0.27
percent, at 15,065.12. Of the index's 10 main groups, six were
in negative territory.
Energy shares recovered from early morning losses
to rise 0.3 percent. Oil prices turned higher after being
pressured as several banks cut their forecasts for crude this
year and next.
Suncor Energy rose 0.2 percent to C$36.59, while
Canadian Natural Resources advanced 0.7 percent to
C$37.22.
Shares of timber producers were mixed as wildfires in the
western province of British Columbia disrupted timber and mining
operations and forced thousands from their homes.
West Fraser Timber fell 0.3 percent to C$60.47
after it said it had temporarily suspended operations at three
sites.
On the upside, shares of Alimentation Couche Tard
rose 2.1 percent to C$60.57 after TD Securities raised its
target to C$78 from C$75.
(Reporting by Fergal Smith in Toronto and Leah Schnurr in
Ottawa)