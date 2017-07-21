FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CANADA STOCKS-TSX declines as oil prices drag down energy sector
July 21, 2017 / 2:07 PM / 25 minutes ago

CANADA STOCKS-TSX declines as oil prices drag down energy sector

2 Min Read

* TSX down 92.02 points, or 0.6 percent, at 15,172.62

* All of TSX's 10 main groups trade lower (Adds details, share prices)

TORONTO, July 21 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index fell on Friday as weakness in oil prices weighed on energy-sector shares, offsetting a gain in gold miners.

Oil prices dropped on Friday after a report from consultancy Petro-Logistics predicted higher OPEC production for July, renewing fears of oversupply in the market.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd shed 2.4 percent to C$37.25, and Suncor Energy Inc fell 0.6 percent to C$38.58.

However, shares of Encana advanced 1.7 percent to C$12.38 after the natural gas producer reported a quarterly profit that topped expectations.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 92.02 points, or 0.6 percent, at 15,172.62. All of the ten main sectors on the index were in the red.

The gold mining sub-index was up 0.2 percent, helped by strength in bullion prices. Goldcorp Inc added 0.1 percent to C$17.16.

The broader materials sector was still down 0.3 percent. (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe and Meredith Mazzilli)

