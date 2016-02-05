CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls as falling oil prices, job losses weigh

* TSX down 96.03 points, or 0.75 percent, to 12,678.47

* All of the TSX’s 10 main groups fall

* Index of track for 1.1 pct loss for week

TORONTO, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index fell on Friday in a broad retreat after a weak jobs report and as falling oil prices weighed on energy stocks.

The most influential movers on the index including Barrick Gold Corp, which fell 2 percent to C$15.11, and Canadian Natural Resources, which declined 2.6 percent to C$29.52.

The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 1.2 percent, while the energy sector retreated 1.7 percent.

Copper prices declined 1.5 percent to $4,618.50 a tonne and gold futures fell 0.7 percent to $1,149 an ounce.

At 9:49 a.m. EST (1449 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was down 96.03 points, or 0.75 percent, at 12,678.47.

All of the index’s 10 main groups were in negative territory with decliners outnumbering gainers by two-to-one, and the index was on track for a weekly loss of 1.1 percent.

Canada’s jobless rate hit a two-year high in January as the oil-producing province of Alberta shed more jobs, but its trade outlook improved as a weaker currency boosted exports, separate data showed.

Pipeline operator Enbridge Inc declined 1.5 percent to C$46.95 and Suncor Energy Inc lost 0.9 percent to C$31.52.

U.S. crude prices were down 2.1 percent to $31.05 a barrel, while Brent lost 1.5 percent to $33.93.

Dairy company Saputo rose 2.6 percent to C$36.12 as analysts upped their price targets on the stock following quarterly earnings. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp Editing by W Simon)