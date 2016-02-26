FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CANADA STOCKS-TSX up as oil boosts energy shares; Magna jumps
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 26, 2016 / 3:43 PM / 2 years ago

CANADA STOCKS-TSX up as oil boosts energy shares; Magna jumps

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds details, updates prices)

* TSX rises 85.74 points, or 0.67 percent, to 12,839.34

* Seven of the TSX’s 10 main groups were higher

TORONTO, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index rose on Friday as energy shares were boosted by oil hitting a seven-week high and car parts maker Magna International Inc jumped after reporting healthy demand in Europe and North America.

The energy group climbed 3.0 percent as strong U.S. gasoline demand and supply disruptions outweighed concerns about a fundamental oil glut.

The most influential movers on the index included Canadian Natural Resources, which rebounded 5.7 percent to C$28.29 one day after the oil company’s debt was downgraded by Moody‘s.

Suncor advanced 1.4 percent to C$33.83 and pipeline company Enbridge Inc added 2 percent to C$46.50.

At 10:22 a.m. EST (1522 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 85.74 points, or 0.67 percent, at 12,839.34.

Seven of the index’s 10 main groups were in positive territory, with gainers outnumbering decliners by more than 2-to-1.

Magna rose 6.6 percent to C$51.28, as it reported quarterly sales growth, excluding a roughly $770 million hit from a strong U.S. dollar.

The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 0.6 percent.

Gold futures fell 1 percent to $1,225.5 an ounce and copper prices advanced 2.1 percent to $4,697.5 a tonne.

Teck Resources Ltd jumped 7.4 percent to C$8.24 after several days of sharp falls following a management shakeup.

The financials group gained 0.3 percent while industrials rose 0.6 percent.

U.S. crude prices were up 2.4 percent to $33.86 a barrel, while Brent crude added 3.2 percent to $36.41. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Andrea Ricci)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.