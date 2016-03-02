CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls on weakness in financials, consumer staples

(Adds details on sectors and individual stocks, updates prices)

TORONTO, March 2 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index fell on Wednesday as losses for financial and consumer staple stocks offset gains for materials, energy and healthcare stocks.

The most influential movers on the index included bank stocks, with Bank of Nova Scotia falling 1.1 percent to C$57.27 a share and Royal Bank of Canada declining 1.1 percent to C$69.39.

The financials group fell 0.8 percent.

Consumer staple stocks also dragged. Loblaw Companies Ltd fell 2.1 percent to C$68.69, while Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc was down 1.9 percent at C$60.68.

However, energy stocks rose 0.7 percent, with Canadian Natural Resources Ltd rising 1.6 percent to C$29.24.

U.S. crude prices were up 1.1 percent to $34.78 a barrel as earlier losses were reversed.

At 11:10 a.m. EST (1610 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index fell 57.81 points, or 0.45 percent, to 12,924.29. Six of the index’s 10 main groups were in negative territory.

Shares of Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc rebounded more than 3 percent to C$90.88. Reuters has reported that a U.S. regulatory probe of the drugmaker is focused on its relationship with specialty pharmacy Philidor RX Services and was triggered by Valeant’s own request that regulators investigate a short seller’s allegations.

Label and packaging maker CCL Industries Inc rose nearly 10 percent to C$230.32 a share following news it is buying U.S.-based Checkpoint Systems Inc for about $422 million.

The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 2.6 percent.

Shares of Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan Inc rose 4.1 percent to C$24.12, while Barrick Gold Corp was up 1.1 percent to C$18.02. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Paul Simao)