CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises as oil boosts energy stocks; Fed decision looms

TORONTO, March 16 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index rose on Wednesday as energy companies gained along with oil prices and investors awaited a Federal Reserve policy decision later in the session.

The most influential gainers on the index included Suncor Energy Inc, which advanced 1.4 percent to C$36.25, and Canadian Natural Resources, up 1.6 percent to C$35.76.

Oil prices jumped 3 percent on news producers will meet next month to discuss a proposal to freeze output and on growing signs of a decline in U.S. crude production.

The overall energy group climbed 1.3 percent. Encana Corp gained 4.8 percent to C$7.63 after rating agency Fitch assigned the company a first-time rating of BBB- on Tuesday with a negative outlook.

At 10:25 a.m. EDT (1425 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 67.95 points, or 0.51 percent, to 13,468.26.

Seven of the index’s 10 main groups were in positive territory, with more than three advancers for every decliner.

While the U.S. central bank is expected to leave interest rates unchanged in a statement at 2 p.m. EDT (1800 GMT), investors will keep a close eye on its commentary soon afterwards for clues on the path of future rate hikes.

The financials group gained 0.4 percent and industrials rose 0.3 percent. The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 0.1 percent.

Barrick Gold Corp declined 1.4 percent to C$18.72 and Kinross Gold Corp fell 2 percent to C$3.88.

Canadian manufacturing sales rose far more than expected at the start of the year, driven by a jump in sales of motor vehicles, auto parts and food, data from Statistics Canada showed on Wednesday. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by James Dalgleish)