CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls as weak data weighs on financials
April 5, 2016 / 2:30 PM / a year ago

CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls as weak data weighs on financials

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds details, updates prices)

* TSX down 60.18 points, or 0.45 percent, at 13,275.97

* Seven of the TSX’s 10 main groups fall

TORONTO, April 5 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index lost ground on Tuesday as financial stocks weighed after the country’s trade deficit unexpectedly jumped and exports slumped, while energy companies pulled back with oil prices near a one-month low.

The most influential weights on the index were its heavyweight banks, with Royal Bank of Canada falling 0.7 percent to C$74.26 and Toronto-Dominion Bank off 0.8 percent to C$55.70.

The overall financials group slipped 0.8 percent. Insurer Manulife Financial Corp declined 1.7 percent to C$17.69.

Exports slumped by their most in nearly seven years in February, data showed, after hitting a record high in January.

The energy group retreated 0.6 percent, as oil traded near one-month lows after a surprise fall in gasoline demand in the United States, the world’s largest oil consumer.

At 9:57 a.m. EDT (1357 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was down 60.18 points, or 0.45 percent, at 13,275.97.

Seven of the index’s 10 main groups were in negative territory.

The five-member healthcare sector rose, as shares in Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc advanced 7.3 percent to C$36.82 after the embattled drugmaker said a board committee had found no need for additional accounting restatements.

The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 0.6 percent as gold snapped a two-day decline.

Barrick Gold Corp advanced 2 percent to C$18 and Goldcorp Inc added 1.2 percent to C$21.01. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by James Dalgleish)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
