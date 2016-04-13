FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises to a near 4-week high, led by financials and industrials
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 13, 2016 / 2:05 PM / a year ago

CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises to a near 4-week high, led by financials and industrials

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(New throughout, updates prices)

* TSX up 36.85 points, or 0.27 percent, to 13,618.27

* Seven of the TSX’s 10 main groups were higher

TORONTO, April 13 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index rose on Wednesday to a near four-week high, led by financial and industrial stocks as surprisingly upbeat trade data from China supported sentiment.

The most influential movers on the index included Royal Bank of Canada, which rose 0.7 percent to C$76.28, and Bank of Nova Scotia, which advanced 1.1 percent to C$63.21.

The financials group gained 0.7 percent, while industrials rose 1.1 percent and consumer discretionary stocks were up 0.8 percent.

China’s exports in March returned to growth for the first time in nine months, adding to further signs of stabilization in the world’s second-largest economy that cheered global investors.

At 9:52 a.m. EDT (1352 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index rose 36.85 points, or 0.27 percent, to 13,618.27. Seven of the index’s 10 main groups were higher.

The energy group retreated 0.3 percent as oil prices pared some recent gains.

U.S. crude prices were down 1.8 percent to $41.42 a barrel, while Brent crude lost 1.3 percent to $44.13.

The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 0.2 percent.

Barrick Gold Corp fell 2.1 percent to C$20.44 as spot gold fell 0.8 percent. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.