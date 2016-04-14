FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CANADA STOCKS-TSX flat as fertilizer stocks weigh, Bombardier jumps
April 14, 2016 / 2:55 PM / a year ago

CANADA STOCKS-TSX flat as fertilizer stocks weigh, Bombardier jumps

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* TSX up 3.62 points, or 0.04 percent, at 13,674.97

* Six of the TSX’s 10 main groups were higher

TORONTO, April 14 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index was flat in morning trade on Thursday as materials stocks weighed and Bombardier Inc jumped on speculation of a pending order for its aircraft.

The most influential weights on the index included fertilizer producers Agrium Inc, which fell 4.5 percent to C$107.85, and Potash Corp, down 2.5 percent to C$20.85 after several analysts downgraded their views on the stocks.

The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 1.0 percent as gold prices retreated.

Bombardier touched its highest point level since Nov. 6, jumping as high as almost 10 percent to C$1.57, on speculation of a potential Delta Air Lines Inc order for its CSeries planes. Delta’s CEO said it has not made a decision.

At 10:43 a.m. EDT (1443 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 3.62 points, or 0.04 percent, at 13,674.97.

Six of the index’s 10 main groups were in positive territory, although decliners slightly outnumbered gainers.

Shaw Communications Inc declined 2.7 percent to C$23.65 after reporting quarterly earnings.

The energy group of stocks retreated 0.3 percent while financials gained 0.2 percent and industrials rose 0.2 percent. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Fiona Ortiz)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
