CANADA STOCKS-TSX slightly higher despite oil output deal failure
April 18, 2016 / 2:35 PM / a year ago

CANADA STOCKS-TSX slightly higher despite oil output deal failure

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Updates prices, adds detail on oil deal failure)

* TSX up 9.15 points, or 0.07 percent, to 13,646.35

* Eight of the TSX’s 10 main groups rose

TORONTO, April 18 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index made modest gains in early trade on Monday, with most sectors rising and subdued declines in the heavyweight energy group despite the failure of a weekend meeting of oil-producing countries to agree an output freeze.

At 10:13 a.m. EDT (1413 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index rose 9.15 points, or 0.07 percent, to 13,646.35.

Eight of the index’s 10 main groups were in positive territory, although none were up more than 0.6 percent.

Pipeline operators gained, with TransCanada Corp up 0.8 percent to C$50.66 and Enbridge Inc advancing 0.7 percent to C$52.34.

The most influential weights on the index included CI Financial Corp, which declined 3.9 percent to C$27.91.

Major oil producer Suncor Energy Inc fell 0.4 percent to C$35.77, but the overall group was only down 0.24 percent.

Oil prices slid after the demise of the freeze plan as OPEC heavyweight Saudi Arabia demanded Iran join in despite its repeated assertions it would not do so until it had reached pre-sanctions levels of output.

Gold miners also slipped, with Detour Gold Corp down 4.0 percent to C$24.75 and Goldcorp Inc off 1.4 percent.

Base metal miners gained, with Teck Resources Ltd rising 2.4 percent to C$11.16 and First Quantum Minerals Ltd added 3.2 percent to C$7.37.

The financials group was barely higher.

U.S. crude prices were down 2.8 percent to $39.23 a barrel, while Brent crude lost 2.4 percent to $42.07. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

