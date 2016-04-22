CANADA STOCKS-TSX seesaws as gains for energy offset broader losses

(Adds details throughout on sectors and stocks, updates prices)

* TSX up 9.31 points, or 0.07 percent, to 13,890.51

* Just three of the TSX’s 10 main groups are higher

TORONTO, April 22 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index seesawed on Friday as higher oil prices supported energy shares while consumer, technology and telecom stocks dragged despite encouraging domestic data.

The most influential movers on the index included Cenovus Energy Inc, which rose 3.8 percent to C$19.37, and Canadian Natural Resources Ltd, which advanced 1.2 percent to C$39.19.

The energy group climbed 1.5 percent, while U.S. crude prices were up 2.3 percent at $44.18 a barrel.

Shares of Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc rose 7.2 percent to C$45.64. The drugmaker is seeking to appoint Joseph Papa, Perrigo Co Plc’s boss, as its new chief executive officer, a source familiar with the matter said.

At 10:58 a.m. EDT (1458 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 9.31 points, or 0.07 percent, to 13,890.51. Just three of the index’s 10 main groups were higher.

Canadian retail sales rose unexpectedly in February, the second consecutive monthly increase, and brightened the outlook for an economy that is on track to rack up strong growth in the first quarter.

Still, the consumer, technology and telecom groups all fell.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc was down 2.9 percent at C$54.24, while CGI Group Inc declined 1.7 percent to C$60.56 and BCE Inc fell 1.3 percent to C$58.00. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)