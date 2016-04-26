CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises, led by energy and financial stocks as oil rallies

(Adds details on sectors and stocks throughout, updates prices)

* TSX up 28.77 points, or 0.21 percent, to 13,824.76 points

* Seven of the TSX’s 10 main groups were higher

TORONTO, April 26 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index rose on Tuesday as higher oil prices supported energy stocks while financial sector stocks also advanced, offsetting deep losses for one of the country’s major railway stocks.

The most influential movers on the index included Canadian Natural Resources Ltd, which rose 1.2 percent to C$38.63, and TransCanada Corp, which advanced 1.5 percent to C$51.57.

The energy group climbed 0.8 percent as oil prices rose while financial sector stocks advanced 0.4 percent.

U.S. crude prices were up 1.7 percent to $43.36 a barrel.

At 10:43 a.m. EDT (1443 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index rose 28.77 points, or 0.21 percent, to 13,824.76. Seven of the index’s 10 main groups were higher.

The shares of Teck Resources Ltd rose 1.8 percent to C$13.30. The miner reported a surprise quarterly profit as cost-cutting measures and a weak Canadian dollar helped cushion the impact of lower coal and copper prices.

Bombardier Inc rose 7.8 percent to C$1.94. The company said a unit of Nova Scotia-based Chorus Aviation Inc has signed an agreement to buy five CRJ900 aircraft with an option to buy an additional five.

Thomson Reuters Corp rose more than 2 percent to C$52.86 after it reported higher-than-expected quarterly earnings on improved results in its main business of providing news and analytics to financial companies.

Shares of Canadian National Railway Co fell 6.2 percent to C$77.63. On Monday, the company lowered its full-year earnings forecast, citing weaker-than-expected freight demand in some markets and a strengthening Canadian dollar.

Husky Energy fell nearly 6 percent to C$16.50. The oil and gas producer reported a first-quarter loss on Monday and said it has agreed to sell a partial interest in a package of Canadian midstream energy assets to two Hong Kong-based firms for C$1.7 billion ($1.34 billion) in cash. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Bill Trott)