CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls as growth concerns, reduced oil sands production weigh

TORONTO, May 4 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index fell on Wednesday as U.S. and Canadian data added to concerns about the growth outlook and a wildfire reduced production in the country’s oil sands region.

U.S. private sector job growth slowed in April to its weakest in three years, while Canada’s trade deficit widened in March to a record C$3.41 billion as exports sank for a second month on weak demand from the crucial U.S. market.

The most influential movers on the index included Bank of Nova Scotia, which fell 1.1 percent to C$62.73, and Royal Bank of Canada which fell 0.8 percent to C$75.60. The overall financials group fell 0.7 percent.

The energy group retreated 1 percent after a wildfire reduced production in Canada’s oil sands region. However, the reduction helped push U.S. crude prices up 0.7 percent to $43.97 a barrel, tempering losses for energy stocks.

The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 1.3 percent.

Barrick Gold Corp fell 2.3 percent to C$22.79, while Goldcorp Inc was down 2.4 percent at C$23.74.

Spot gold dipped 0.3 percent after cutting some earlier losses.

At 10:55 a.m. EDT (1455 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index fell 67.6 points, or 0.49 percent, to 13,640.08. Six of the index’s 10 main groups were lower.

Shares of Maple Leaf Foods Inc jumped 6.6 percent to C$27.98 after the meat processor reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit, helped by higher earnings in its prepared meats business.

Among other stocks that advanced, Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc rose 1.5 percent to C$46.22, while Agrium Inc was up 3.4 percent at C$111.56. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by James Dalgleish)