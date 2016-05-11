FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CANADA STOCKS-TSX edges higher, led by energy and financials as oil turns higher
Sections
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
Business
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Energy & Environment
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 11, 2016 / 3:20 PM / a year ago

CANADA STOCKS-TSX edges higher, led by energy and financials as oil turns higher

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(Adds details throughout on stocks and sectors, updates prices)

* TSX up 23.32 points, or 0.17 percent, to 13,798.51

* Index touched its highest since May 3 of 13,829.73.

* Six of the TSX’s 10 main groups were higher

TORONTO, May 11 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index rose to a one-week high on Wednesday, led by energy and financial stocks as oil turned higher after the release of weekly inventory data.

Financials rose 0.4 percent, including a nearly 2 percent advance in the shares of Sun Life Financial Inc to C$43.65.

The company reported a 13 percent increase in underlying net income in the first quarter, exceeding estimates as it benefited from strong growth in the United States and Canada.

Oil prices turned positive after government data showed a surprise U.S. crude stock draw. U.S. crude prices rose 1.8 percent to $45.47 a barrel.

Encana Corp rose 8.1 percent to C$8.55, while Cenovus Energy Inc rose 1.4 percent to C$18.99 and the overall energy group gained 1 percent.

Market participants are closely watching for the prospect of further restarts by Canadian oil sands producers near wildfire-ravaged Fort McMurray as some companies began slowly bringing operations back online.

At 11:02 a.m. EDT (1502 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 23.32 points, or 0.17 percent, to 13,798.51. It touched its highest since May 3 of 13,829.73.

Six of the index’s 10 main groups were higher.

The index on Tuesday scored its largest gain since mid-February as oil rose. It has rallied nearly 20 percent since hitting an almost 3-1/2-year low in January but has been unable to climb back above the 14,000 threshold.

Canada’s InnVest Real Estate Investment said that it has entered into an agreement to be bought by Bluesky Hotels and Resorts. Its shares jumped nearly 29 percent to C$7.06.

Industrials lost 0.7 percent as railway stocks dragged, while the materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, fell 0.3 percent.

The shares of Kinross Gold Corp fell 4.8 percent to C$6.81. The company reported lower-than-expected quarterly revenue as the world’s fifth-biggest gold miner struggled with lower realized gold prices. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by James Dalgleish)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.