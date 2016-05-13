CANADA STOCKS-TSX slips as non-gold resource stocks weigh

(Adds details from early trade)

* TSX down 14.36 points, or 0.1 percent, at 13,773.44

* Index on track for 0.5 percent gain on week

TORONTO, May 13 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index slipped on Friday, weighed by energy companies and base metal miners pulling back in line with retreating prices for oil and other commodities.

Gold miners cushioned the fall, however, as bullion shrugged off a stronger U.S. dollar to rise.

At 10:31 a.m. EDT (1432 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was down 14.36 points, or 0.1 percent, at 13,773.44.

It was on track for a 0.5 percent gain for the week.

The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 1.2 percent.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd fell 3.7 percent to C$8.44 and Teck Resources Ltd lost 3.5 percent to C$12.04.

Copper prices rose after a string of declines as some investors closed out positions that had been betting on lower prices, though others remained cautious ahead of U.S. and Chinese economic data.

Aluminum, however, extended its slide, touching its lowest level in a month on persistent worries about oversupply.

But gold miners bounced back after a dip on Thursday, with Kinross Gold Corp up 4.8 percent at C$6.84 and Eldorado Gold Corp adding 4.1 percent to C$6.33.

Barrick Gold Corp gained 3.2 percent to C$24.00 and Goldcorp Inc added 1.9 percent to C$23.58.

Gold rose 1 percent as European equities fell, but gains were capped by a stronger dollar, backed by anticipation of an improvement in the U.S. economy.

Sirius XM Canada Holdings Inc jumped 7.6 percent to C$4.55 after SiriusXM Holdings Inc, its biggest shareholder, said it and two top Canadian shareholders will take the satellite radio service private.

The energy group lost 0.5 percent as oil prices ended a three-day bull run, falling as a stronger dollar weighed and investors cashed in recent gains.

The heavyweight financials group was off 0.6 percent, while industrials also fell 0.6 percent. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)