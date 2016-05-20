CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises as financials lead broad-based gains

(Updates prices)

* TSX up 99.2 points, or 0.72 percent, to 13,916.52

* Nine of the TSX’s 10 main groups were higher

TORONTO, May 20 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index rose on Friday as financials led broad-based gains, and energy shares advanced as rainfall helped beat back a wildfire near major oil sands deposits.

The index is on track to rise 1.3 percent for the week, while it has rebounded more than 20 percent from an almost 3-1/2-year low in January. On Tuesday, it touched a nearly seven-month high of 13,981.23.

The most influential movers on the index included Bank of Nova Scotia, which rose 1.0 percent to C$63.37, and Toronto-Dominion Bank, which advanced 0.6 percent to C$56.59, while the overall financials group gained 0.7 percent.

Units in newly listed real estate investment trust Manulife US REIT opened in Singapore slightly below their offer price. The sponsor of the REIT is a part of life insurer Manulife Financial Corp. In Toronto, Manulife’s shares rose 1.5 percent to C$18.68.

Energy stocks rose 0.5 percent even though U.S. crude prices were down 1.0 percent at $47.67 a barrel.

Firefighters battling a massive blaze in Canada’s energy heartland could see a second day of rainfall and winds, expected to beat flames back from key oil sands facilities.

Imperial Oil said it had restarted limited operations at its Kearl site, which had been unaffected by the fires. Its shares rose 0.6 percent to C$40.94.

Industrial stocks rose 0.8 percent, including gains for railway stocks.

At 10:48 a.m. EDT (1448 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index rose 99.2 points, or 0.72 percent, to 13,916.52. Nine of the index’s 10 main groups were higher.

The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 0.2 percent.

It included losses for some major mining stocks as gold remained on track for its biggest weekly slide in nearly two months on growing expectations for an increase in U.S. interest rates as soon as next month.

Domestic economic data was mixed. Weaker-than-expected retail sales data underscored expectations that Canada’s economy slowed heading into the second quarter, but core inflation rose to 2.2 percent. (Reporting by Fergal Smith Editing by W Simon)