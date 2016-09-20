CANADA STOCKS-TSX up as banks, industrials gain; resource stocks weigh

(Adds details on specific stocks, updates prices)

* TSX up 75.6 points, or 0.52 percent, at 14,571.83

* Seven of the TSX's 10 main groups move higher

TORONTO, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index rose on Tuesday as financial and industrial stocks made gains, while the energy sector weighed with a pullback in oil prices.

The financials group, which accounts for 35 percent of the index's weight, gained 0.6 percent as investors brace for the outcomes of U.S. Federal Reserve and Bank of Japan policy meetings on Wednesday.

Royal Bank of Canada advanced 0.6 percent to C$81.21 and Bank of Nova Scotia added 0.8 percent to C$70.55.

Canadian National Railway Co gained 1.2 percent to C$84.07, helping the industrials group rise 0.7 percent.

At 10:07 a.m. EDT (1407 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 75.6 points, or 0.52 percent, at 14,571.83.

Seven of the index's 10 main groups were in positive territory, with three advancers for every decliner.

The energy group slipped 0.3 percent as oil prices fell to the lowest in nearly six weeks with an expected rise in U.S. inventory offsetting hopes that a producer meeting next week could limit supply.

One of the most influential weights on the index was Encana Corp, which fell 6 percent to C$12.25 after the natural gas producer said late on Monday that it will issue 107 million new shares to raise just more than $1 billion.

Cenovus Energy Inc declined 0.9 percent to C$17.59.

The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 0.2 percent.

Barrick Gold's Veladero gold mine in Argentine, closed by the government last week after a solution containing cyanide leaked, could resume operations in the next two weeks, the company's president said on Monday.

Its shares rose 0.4 percent to C$22.81. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Nick Zieminski)