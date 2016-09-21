CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises to a 12-day high as commodities rally

(Adds details throughout on sectors and stocks, updates prices)

* TSX rises 109.81 points, or 0.76 percent, to 14,631.79

* Nine of the TSX's 10 main groups were higher

TORONTO, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index rose to its highest in 12 days on Wednesday as mining and energy stocks led a broad rise with higher commodity prices.

U.S. crude oil prices rose more than 2 percent after a surprisingly large drop in U.S. crude inventories, while gold climbed after the Bank of Japan adopted a target for long-term interest rates and as investors bet that the Federal Reserve will hold back from a rate increase later on Wednesday.

The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 1.8 percent.

Barrick Gold Corp rose 2.3 percent to C$23.24 and Goldcorp Inc advanced 3 percent to C$21.40.

TransCanada Corp rose 1.1 percent to C$62.63, while the overall energy group was up 1.2 percent.

At 11:02 a.m. EDT (1502 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index rose 109.81 points, or 0.76 percent, to 14,631.79. Nine of the index's 10 main groups were higher.

Industrials rose 1.1 percent, including gains for railroad stocks, while financials advanced 0.5 percent.

BlackBerry Ltd has agreed to offer anti-hacking software from a startup that last year discovered a major Android bug, it said, as the once-dominant smartphone company seeks to leverage ties to corporate and government clients to boost its software revenue. Its shares rose 1.3 percent to C$10.11.

The value of Canadian wholesale trade rose in July for the fourth consecutive month, posting a 0.3 percent gain on strength in the motor vehicle and parts subsector, Statistics Canada said. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Chris Reese)