(Adds details on specific stocks, updates prices)
* TSX up 8.9 points, or 0.06 percent, at 14,619.48
* Seven of the TSX's 10 main groups move higher
TORONTO, Oct 6 Canada's main stock index made
small gains on Thursday, with higher oil prices boosting the
energy sector, but gold miners' shares fell with the precious
metal on increased expectations that U.S. interest rates will
rise this year.
The energy group climbed 0.7 percent as a surprisingly large
drop in U.S. inventory levels helped keep oil prices within
sight of 2016 highs hit in June.
The most influential movers on the index included Cenovus
Energy Inc, up 2.6 percent to C$19.90, and Suncor
Energy Inc, which advanced 0.7 percent to C$36.94.
At 10:06 a.m. EDT (1406 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's
S&P/TSX composite index was up 8.9 points, or 0.06
percent, at 14,619.48.
Seven of the 10 main sectors rose, although overall
advancers and decliners were fairly balanced.
Growing expectations that U.S. interest rates will rise
before the end of the year weighed on the price of gold, in turn
hurting shares of Canadian gold miners.
Barrick Gold Corp fell 2.6 percent to C$19.90 and
Detour Gold Corp lost 2.9 percent to C$23.
The materials group, which includes precious and base metal
miners and fertilizer companies, lost 0.6 percent.
Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd, which has bet on
declining stock markets and more deflationary pressures, fell
3.1 percent to C$731.
The value of Canadian building permits issued in August
surged far more than expected on plans for more condominium and
commercial construction, data from Statistics Canada showed on
Thursday.
(Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)