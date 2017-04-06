CANADA STOCKS-TSX gets moderate lift from financials, energy firms

* TSX up 37.26 points, or 0.24 percent, to 15,680.25

* Six of the TSX's 10 main groups gain

TORONTO, April 6 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index rose on Thursday, bolstered by a rise in energy and financial stocks, but a dip in resource shares offset some of the gains.

The most influential movers on the index included Canada's largest bank, Royal Bank of Canada, which rose 0.6 percent to C$97.62, and Bank of Nova Scotia, which advanced 0.8 percent to C$78.74. Toronto-Dominion Bank was also a top mover, and was up 0.5 percent to C$66.6.

The overall financials group, which makes up just over a third of the index's weight, gained 0.3 percent.

Energy companies were also higher, climbing 0.8 percent. TransCanada Corp, which won U.S. approval for the construction of the Keystone XL crude oil pipeline last month, rose 0.9 percent to C$62.64. Suncor Energy was up 0.7 percent to C$41.73.

At 10:44 a.m. ET (1444 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index added 37.26 points, or 0.24 percent, to 15,680.25. Of the index's 10 main groups, six advanced.

Offsetting gains was a 0.8-percent fall to C$25.80 by Barrick Gold Corp. The Canadian miner said on Thursday that China's Shandong Gold Mining Co Ltd will pay $960 million for a 50 percent stake in Barrick's Veladero gold mine in Argentina.

Raging River Exploration dropped 5.5 percent to C$9.32 amid a report that it has hired an advisor to explore a possible sale.

The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 0.1 percent.

In corporate earnings news, Corus Entertainment Inc reported a lower-than-expected profit, hurt by higher costs. Shares were down 1.0 percent to C$12.83.

Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the TSX by 131 to 114, for a 1.15-to-1 ratio on the upside.

The index was posting 5 new 52-week highs and no new lows. (Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Nick Zieminski)