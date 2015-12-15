CANADA STOCKS-Futures rise as oil recovers; Fed remains in focus

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Stock futures pointed to a higher start for Canada’s main stock index on Tuesday as crude oil prices recovered from multi-year lows and investors braced for the U.S. Federal Reserve’s interest rate decision this week.

The Fed, which begins its two-day policy meeting later in the day, is widely expected to raise interest rates for the first time in nearly a decade.

December futures on the S&P TSX index were up 0.52 percent at 7:30 a.m. ET.

Manufacturing sales data is due at 8:30 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index fell to its lowest in more than two years on Monday, notching deep losses for mining stocks while energy shares weakened despite crude oil prices rebounding from near-11-year lows.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.83 percent at 7:30 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.78 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.60 percent.

TOP STORIES

Commercial borrowing by small businesses in Canada climbed in October, data from PayNet showed on Tuesday, a sign that companies in the energy-dependent economy are adjusting to sharply lower oil prices and showing signs of expanding once more.

Department store operator Hudson’s Bay Co is close to a deal to buy online luxury retailer Gilt Groupe for about $250 million, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET

Gold futures : $1,064.60; -0.01 pct

US crude : $36.60; +0.77 pct

Brent crude : $38.41; +1.29 pct

LME 3-month copper : $4,606.50; -1.42 pct

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Alamos Gold Inc : Canaccord Genuity raises rating to “buy” from “hold”

Badger Daylighting Ltd : Canaccord Genuity starts coverage with “buy” rating, C$31 price target

BCE Inc : National Bank Financial rates “sector perform”; C$57 price target

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON TUESDAY

0830 CPI mm, SA for Nov: Expected 0.0 pct; Prior 0.2 pct

0830 CPI yy, NSA for Nov: Expected 0.4 pct; Prior 0.2 pct

0830 Core CPI mm, SA for Nov: Expected 0.2 pct; Prior 0.2 pct

0830 Core CPI yy, NSA for Nov: Expected 2.0 pct; Prior 1.9 pct

0830 CPI Index, NSA for Nov: Expected 237.21; Prior 237.84

0830 Core CPI Index, SA for Nov: Prior 243.70

0830 Real weekly earnings mm for Nov: Expected 0.0 pct; Prior 0.2 pct

0830 NY Fed Manufacturing for Dec: Expected -6; Prior -10.74 0855 Redbook mm: Prior -0.6 pct

0855 Redbook yy: Prior 1.9 pct

1000 NAHB Housing Market Index for Dec: Expected 63; Prior 62

1130 Cleveland Fed CPI for Nov: Prior 0.2 pct

1600 Net L-T flows, exswaps for Oct: Prior $33.6 bln

1600 Foreign buying, T-bonds for Oct: Prior $17.4 bln

1600 Overall net capital flow for Oct: Prior -$175.1 bln

1600 Net L-T flows, including swaps for Oct: Prior $20.4 bln

