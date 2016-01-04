CANADA STOCKS-Futures indicate poor start to 2016

Jan 4 (Reuters) - Stock futures pointed to a lower opening for Canada’s main stock index on Monday after Chinese data rekindled global growth worries.

China’s factory activity contracted for the 10th straight month in December and at a sharper pace than in November, a private survey showed, dampening hopes that the world’s second-largest economy will enter 2016 on a more stable footing.

March futures on the S&P TSX index were down 1.49 percent at 7:30 a.m. ET.

The RBC Canadian Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ index for December is due at 9:30 a.m. ET

Canada’s main stock index fell on Thursday despite a rally in crude oil prices, leaving the market down 11 percent in 2015 and closing out its worst year since the global financial crisis of 2008.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were down 1.78 percent at 7:30 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were down 1.77 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were down 2.06 percent.

(Morning News Call newsletter link.reuters.com/nex49s; The Day Ahead newsletter link.reuters.com/mex49s)

TOP STORIES

Canadian Oil Sands Ltd urged its shareholders to let Suncor Energy Inc’s unsolicited bid lapse, emphasizing that the company could remain independent.

Billionaire investor William Ackman said on Thursday he sold about 5 million shares in drug company Valeant International in order to generate a tax loss as investors in his Pershing Square Capital Management face the biggest loss in the company’s history.

COMMODITIES AT 7:30 a.m. ET

Gold futures : $1,071.7; +1.08 pct

US crude : $37.32; +0.70 pct

Brent crude : $37.82; +1.53 pct

LME 3-month copper : $4,626; -1.67 pct

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

CAE Inc : CIBC raises rating to “sector outperformer” from “sector performer”

Canadian Pacific Railway : BMO cuts target price to C$210 from C$230; rating “outperform”

Dollarama Inc : BMO raises rating to “outperform” from “market perform”

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON MONDAY

0945 Markit Manufacturing PMI Final for Dec: Prior 51.3

1000 Construction spending mm for Nov: Expected 0.7 pct; Prior 1.0 pct

1000 ISM Manufacturing PMI for Dec: Expected 49.0; Prior 48.6

1000 ISM Manufacturing Prices Paid for Dec: Expected 35.0; Prior 35.5

1000 ISM Manufacturing Employment Index for Dec: Expected 49.6; Prior 51.3

1000 ISM Manufacturing New Orders Index for Dec: Prior 48.9

FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:

TSX market report

Canadian dollar and bonds report

Reuters global stocks poll for Canada

Canadian markets directory ($1= C$1.39) (Reporting by Nikhil Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)