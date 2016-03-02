FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CANADA STOCKS-Futures lower as oil prices retreat
#Market News
March 2, 2016 / 12:26 PM / in 2 years

CANADA STOCKS-Futures lower as oil prices retreat

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

March 2 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index was poised to open lower on Wednesday, after four days of gains, as oil prices slipped after a U.S. industry report showed crude stockpiles rose to a record.

Global benchmark Brent crude was down 1.09 percent at $36.43 per barrel, after hitting a near two-month high of $37.25 on Tuesday. U.S. crude, also known as WTI, was down 1.98 percent at $33.72.

March futures on the S&P TSX index were down 0.31 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.

Canada’s benchmark stock index rose on Tuesday, led by financial shares after Scotiabank reported a rise in quarterly profit, while data showed the economy grew more than expected in the fourth quarter.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were down 0.26 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET. S&P 500 e-mini futures were down 0.28 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were down 0.19 percent.

(Morning News Call newsletter link.reuters.com/nex49s; The Day Ahead newsletter link.reuters.com/mex49s)

TOP STORIES

A U.S. regulatory probe of Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc is focused on the drugmaker’s relationship with specialty pharmacy Philidor RX Services and was triggered by Valeant’s own request that regulators investigate a short seller’s allegations, people familiar with the matter said.

Torstar Corp, owner of Canada’s largest circulation daily newspaper, posted a quarterly loss as print advertising revenue continues to slide.

COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET

Gold futures : $1,229.00; -0.11 pct

US crude : $33.72; -1.98 pct

Brent crude : $36.43; -1.09 pct

LME 3-month copper : $4,794.50; +1.66 pct

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Avigilon Corp : Canaccord Genuity raises target price to C$30 from C$27; rating “buy”

GDI Integrated Facility : CIBC cuts rating to “sector performer” from “sector outperformer”

Maple Leaf Foods Inc : BMO raises target price to C$24 from C$21; rating “market perform”

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON WEDNESDAY

0815 ADP national employment report for Feb: Expected 190,000; Prior 205,000

0945 ISM-New York National Association of Purchasing Management Index for Feb: Prior 718.9

0945 ISM New York business conditions for Feb: Prior 54.6

FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:

TSX market report

Canadian dollar and bonds report

Reuters global stocks poll for Canada

Canadian markets directory ($1= C$1.35) (Reporting by Nikhil Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

