FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CANADA STOCKS-TSX set to open lower after Brussels attacks
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 22, 2016 / 11:20 AM / a year ago

CANADA STOCKS-TSX set to open lower after Brussels attacks

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

March 22 (Reuters) - Stock futures pointed to a lower opening for Canada’s main stock index on Tuesday after deadly blasts in Brussels dampened investor sentiment and prompted a flight towards safe-haven assets such as gold.

June futures on the S&P TSX index were down 0.45 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.

No major economic events are scheduled for the day.

Canada’s main stock index ended higher on Monday, helped by financial and telecom stocks and by a surge in Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc after it parted ways with its CEO and invited an activist investor to its board.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were down 0.15 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were down 0.24 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were down 0.28 percent.

(Morning News Call newsletter link.reuters.com/nex49s; The Day Ahead newsletter link.reuters.com/mex49s)

TOP STORIES

A move by Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc to single out two former top executives over its accounting problems is likely a bid to win leniency with government agencies investigating the drugmaker, according to accounting and securities experts.

COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET

Gold futures : $1,252.10; +0.63 pct

US crude : $42.29; -0.31 pct

Brent crude : $41.48; -0.14 pct

LME 3-month copper : $5,050.50; -0.29 pct

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

First Quantum Minerals : Canaccord Genuity ups target price to C$9.00 from C$6.00

Lundin Mining Corp : Canaccord Genuity raises target price to C$6.00 from C$4.50

Suncor Energy : J.P. Morgan resumes with “neutral” rating; sets price target of C$34

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON TUESDAY

0855 Redbook mm: Prior 2.8 pct

0855 Redbook yy: Prior 0.6 pct

0900 Monthly home price mm for Jan: Prior 0.4 pct

0900 Monthly home price yy for Jan: Prior 5.7 pct

0900 Monthly Home Price Index for Jan: Prior 229.7

1000 Rich Fed Composite Index for Mar: Prior -4

1000 Rich Fed, Services Index for Mar: Prior -2

1000 Rich Fed Manufacturing Shipments for Mar: Prior -11

FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:

TSX market report

Canadian dollar and bonds report

Reuters global stocks poll for Canada

Canadian markets directory ($1= C$1.31) (Reporting by Riniki Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.