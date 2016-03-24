FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CANADA STOCKS-Futures fall as commodity prices weaken
Sections
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
Politics
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 24, 2016 / 11:25 AM / a year ago

CANADA STOCKS-Futures fall as commodity prices weaken

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

March 24 (Reuters) - Canadian stock futures pointed to a lower opening on Thursday as the dollar climbed for a fifth consecutive day, weakening commodities and global stocks.

June futures on the S&P TSX index were down 0.61 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.

No major economic events are scheduled for the day.

Canada’s main stock index fell on Wednesday to a one-week low as lower commodity prices pressured energy and mining stocks, while insider trading charges sank the shares of Amaya Inc.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were down 0.47 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were down 0.55 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were down 0.55 percent.

(Morning News Call newsletter link.reuters.com/nex49s; The Day Ahead newsletter link.reuters.com/mex49s)

TOP STORIES

A federal judge on Wednesday granted class certification for a U.S. class-action lawsuit filed against Barrick Gold Corp claiming Barrick misstated facts of its now halted Pascua-Lama gold-mine project on the border of Argentina and Chile.

COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET

Gold futures : $1,214.20; -0.78 pct

US crude : $38.86; -2.34 pct

Brent crude : $39.64; -2.08 pct

LME 3-month copper : $4,888.00; -1.19 pct

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Teck Resources Ltd : Raymond James cuts ratings to “underperform” from “market perform”

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON THURSDAY

0730 Build permits R number mm for Feb: Prior 1.167 mln

0730 Build permits R change mm for Feb: Prior -3.1 pct

0830 Durable goods for Feb: Expected -2.9 pct; Prior 4.7 pct

0830 Durables ex-transport for Feb: Expected -0.2 pct; Prior 1.7 pct

0830 Durables ex-defense mm for Feb: Prior 4.3 pct

0830 Nondefense cap ex-air for Feb: Expected -0.1 pct; Prior 3.4 pct

0830 Initial jobless claims: Expected 268,000; Prior 265,000

0830 Jobless claims 4-week average: Prior 268,000

0830 Continued jobless claims: Expected 2.230 mln; Prior 2.235 mln

0830 Markit Composite PMI flash for Mar: Prior 50.00

0945 Markit Services PMI Flash for Mar: Prior 49.7

1100 Kansas City Fed Manufacturing for Mar: Prior -8

1100 Kansas City Fed Composite Index for Mar: Prior -12

FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:

TSX market report

Canadian dollar and bonds report

Reuters global stocks poll for Canada

Canadian markets directory ($1= C$1.33) (Reporting by Riniki Sanyal in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.