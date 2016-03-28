FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CANADA STOCKS-TSX set to open higher on firmer oil prices
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 28, 2016 / 11:15 AM / a year ago

CANADA STOCKS-TSX set to open higher on firmer oil prices

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

March 28 (Reuters) - Stock futures pointed to a higher opening for Canada’s main stock index on Monday as oil prices firmed, adding to gains in recent weeks as optimism holds that a production freeze among major producers may be implemented.

June futures on the S&P TSX index were up 0.13 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.

No major economic events are scheduled for the day.

Canada’s main stock index fell to a two-week low on Thursday before paring some losses, as bank stocks retreated amid rising chatter from U.S. central bankers about hiking interest rates and as a recovery in oil prices helped energy stocks.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.24 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.27 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.30 percent.

(Morning News Call newsletter link.reuters.com/nex49s; The Day Ahead newsletter link.reuters.com/mex49s)

COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET

Gold futures : $1,210.00; -0.93 pct

US crude : $39.66; +0.48 pct

Brent crude : $40.53; +0.22 pct

LME 3-month copper : $4,945.15; -0.09 pct

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Suncor Energy Inc : Nomura raises target price to C$45 from C$41

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON MONDAY

0830 Consumption, adjusted mm for Feb: Expected 0.1 pct; Prior 0.5 pct

0830 Core PCE price Index mm for Feb: Expected 0.2 pct; Prior 0.3 pct

0830 Core PCE price Index yy for Feb: Prior 1.7 pct

0830 Advance goods trade balance for Feb: Prior -62.23 bln

0830 PCE Price index mm for Feb: Prior 0.1 pct

0830 PCE Price index yy for Feb: Prior 1.3 pct

0830 Personal consumption real mm for feb: Prior 0.4 pct

0830 Personal income mm for Feb: Expected 0.1 pct; Prior 0.5 pct

1000 Pending Homes Index for Feb: Prior 106.0

1000 Pending sales change mm for Feb: Expected 1.0 pct; Prior -2.5 pct

1030 Dallas Fed Manufacturing Business Index for Mar: Prior -31.80

1300 Dallas Fed PCE for Feb: Prior 2.2 pct

FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:

TSX market report

Canadian dollar and bonds report

Reuters global stocks poll for Canada

Canadian markets directory ($1= C$1.32) (Reporting by Riniki Sanyal in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.