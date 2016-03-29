CANADA STOCKS-Futures down as oil prices tumble

March 29 (Reuters) - Canadian stock futures pointed to a lower opening on Tuesday as oil prices fell more than 2 percent, reflecting growing concerns that a two-month rally may be fizzling as analysts forecast record levels for U.S. crude stockpile.

June futures on the S&P TSX index were down 0.59 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.

Producer prices and raw materials prices data is due at 8:30 a.m. ET

Canada’s main stock rose on Monday following a long weekend, as strengthening financial and consumer shares offset losses in healthcare and commodity-related stocks.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were down 0.26 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were down 0.25 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were down 0.17 percent.

COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET

Gold futures : $1,217.80; -0.17 pct

US crude : $38.73; -1.70 pct

Brent crude : $39.40; -2.16 pct

LME 3-month copper : $4,907.50; -0.76 pct

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Sears Canada : Desjardins cuts target price to C$4.75 from C$8.50

Barrick Gold Corp : Canaccord Genuity raises target price to C$21.50 from C$21

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON TUESDAY

0855 Johnson Redbook Index mm: Prior 2.9 pct

0855 Johnson Redbook Index yy: Prior 0.8 pct

0900 CaseShiller 20 mm SA for Jan: Expected 0.7 pct; Prior 0.8 pct

0900 CaseShiller 20 mm NSA for Jan: Expected 0.1 pct; Prior 0.0 pct

0900 CaseShiller 20 yy for Jan: Expected 5.8 pct; Prior 5.7 pct

1000 Consumer Confidence for Mar: Expected 94.0; Prior 92.2

1030 Texas Service Sector Outlook for Mar: Prior -19.2

1030 Dallas Fed Services Revenue for Mar: Prior 9.7

($1= C$1.32) (Reporting by Riniki Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)