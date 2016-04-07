CANADA STOCKS-Futures down as commodity prices fall

April 7 (Reuters) - Canadian stock futures inched lower on Thursday as commodity prices fell on concerns over demand.

June futures on the S&P TSX index were down 0.24 percent at 7:30 a.m. ET.

Monthly building permits data is due at 8:30 a.m. ET

Canada’s main stock index rose on Wednesday, led by energy stocks as oil prices rallied and helped by a sharp rise in the shares of drugmaker Valeant.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were down 0.38 percent at 7:30 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were down 0.41 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were down 0.37 percent.

COMMODITIES AT 7:30 a.m. ET

Gold futures : $1,238; +1.27 pct

US crude : $37.86; +0.24 pct

Brent crude : $39.99; +0.35 pct

LME 3-month copper : $4701; -1.77 pct

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Rogers Communications Inc : NBF raises to outperform from sector perform

Telus Corp : National Bank Financial cuts to sector perform from outperform

Domtar Corp : Davidson raises price target to $42; rating neutral

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON THURSDAY

0830 Initial jobless claims: Expected 270,000; Prior 276,000

0830 Jobless claims 4- week average: Prior 263,250

0830 Continued jobless claims: Expected 2.173 mln; Prior 2.173 mln

1500 Consumer credit for Feb: Expected 14.74 bln; Prior 10.54 bln

($1 = C$1.31) (Reporting by Anjali James in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)