FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CANADA STOCKS-Futures down as commodity prices fall
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
April 7, 2016 / 11:40 AM / a year ago

CANADA STOCKS-Futures down as commodity prices fall

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 7 (Reuters) - Canadian stock futures inched lower on Thursday as commodity prices fell on concerns over demand.

June futures on the S&P TSX index were down 0.24 percent at 7:30 a.m. ET.

Monthly building permits data is due at 8:30 a.m. ET

Canada’s main stock index rose on Wednesday, led by energy stocks as oil prices rallied and helped by a sharp rise in the shares of drugmaker Valeant.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were down 0.38 percent at 7:30 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were down 0.41 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were down 0.37 percent.

(Morning News Call newsletter link.reuters.com/nex49s; The Day Ahead newsletter link.reuters.com/mex49s)

COMMODITIES AT 7:30 a.m. ET

Gold futures : $1,238; +1.27 pct

US crude : $37.86; +0.24 pct

Brent crude : $39.99; +0.35 pct

LME 3-month copper : $4701; -1.77 pct

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Rogers Communications Inc : NBF raises to outperform from sector perform

Telus Corp : National Bank Financial cuts to sector perform from outperform

Domtar Corp : Davidson raises price target to $42; rating neutral

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON THURSDAY

0830 Initial jobless claims: Expected 270,000; Prior 276,000

0830 Jobless claims 4- week average: Prior 263,250

0830 Continued jobless claims: Expected 2.173 mln; Prior 2.173 mln

1500 Consumer credit for Feb: Expected 14.74 bln; Prior 10.54 bln

FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:

TSX market report

Canadian dollar and bonds report

Reuters global stocks poll for Canada

Canadian markets directory ($1 = C$1.31) (Reporting by Anjali James in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D‘Silva)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.